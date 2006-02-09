Going Postal

My pals The Main Drag have some excellent new tunes up at their MySpace page. Lots of looping and electronic effects - like the Postal Service, only awesome.

I suppose I can link the mp3s direct from MySpace, can't I? Let's find out.

The Main Drag - "A Jagged, Gorgeous Winter": mp3

The Main Drag - "Swine Houses": mp3

And a couple tracks from their 2004 debut, which you can buy from Endless Recordings. And yes, I'm the David Greenwald they're quoting.

The Main Drag - "Admit One": mp3

The Main Drag - "I'll Drink To That": mp3

Simmer In Your Hotseat remains one of my top 10 albums of 2004, even with the retroactive additions of Sea Snakes, Chad Vangaalen and New Buffalo to that list. Great record and good dudes. Throw money at them so they'll cut another album already.

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Speaking of pals, Reed has started a very eloquent (mostly) music blog. Check out his top 25 of 2005 for a fresh perspective on a year it seems like everybody agreed on.

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Hey LOST fans, check this out.

"About the Author: Bad Twin is the highly-anticipated new novel by acclaimed mystery writer Gary Troup. Bad Twin was delivered to Hyperion just days before Troup boarded Oceanic Flight 815, which was lost in flight from Sydney, Australia to Los Angeles in September 2004. He remains missing and is presumed dead."



Brilliant. I didn't like tonight's episode, though.