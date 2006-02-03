I Wish I Knew How To Quit You

The O.C. has been borderline unwatchable for the last two episodes. Hey, we've gotten Marissa into another love triangle! Let's conveniently kill him off like we almost did with Oliver! Hey, Seth listens to indie rock! He should probably start smoking pot!

And on and on. You just want to smack these people in the face.

That said, I'll still be watching next week. *Sigh*

Here are some songs from the new I Love You But I've Chosen Seth Cohen album.

I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness - "The Ghost": mp3 (link removed)

I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness - "Fear Is On Our Side": mp3 (link removed)