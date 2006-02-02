More Like Count BESTIE
"Satch" and "Josh" is such a nice record and has nothing to do with this post.
Centro-Matic is one of those innumerable bands that somehow put out tons of records while I blissfully ignore them. Their new album Fort Recovery is out March 7 on Misra.
This album : Rocky Votolato :: Neko Case : Jenny Lewis
(Colons fixed thanks to the estimable Greg Katz.)
I recommend both the Rocky and the Jenny LPs, but all the same, they're unfortunately just alt.country appetizers this year.
Here's the single from Misra:
Centro-Matic - "Triggers and Trash Heaps": mp3
And my personal favorite:
Centro-Matic - "Patience For The Ride": mp3 (link removed)