Obligatory Semi-weekly Comics Post

If you're a superhero fan and you're not reading Marvel Zombies, you're missing out on one of the funniest comics on the shelves. Robert Kirkman (of The Walking Dead fame) is writing it, and basically what happens is there's an alternate universe where all the Marvel heroes - Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Hulk - are zombies. Talking zombies. Looking for people to eat. Black comedy ensues when Spider-Man starts feeling remorse for eating his aunt and wife before getting hungry again. Issue #3 of 5 is out as of Wednesday and features the Hulk eating the Silver Surfer. Brilliant.

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Music content will resume tomorrow. However, today's as good a day as any to remind you that Paper Airplanes are without a doubt the best band that no one is listening to, so I'll refer you to their MySpace where you can hear songs, my previous and somewhat innaccurate post on them, and my review of Boyhood.