Sitting in a park in Paris, France





The Maginot Line is Raising The Fawn's new album. Dudes have some ties to Broken Social Scene and put out a decent effort with The North Sea in 2004, minus the two awful 10 minute tracks tacked on to the end.

Anyway, hey this is pretty straightforward, less layered semi-Broken Social Scene-y rock. They're more concise this time around, in a "we've been listening to a lot of Low" kind of way.

Raising The Fawn - "Carbon Paper": mp3 (link removed)

Raising The Fawn - "Christmastime In The Fields": mp3 (link removed)

Album's due March 7 on Sonic Unyon - looks like those guys have a new Aerogramme album coming soon too. Visit the band's page here.