Strange Birds

The release of the new album by Australian wunderkinds Augie March has been delayed until March 11, so frontman Glenn Richards has recorded a very solid solo EP under a ridiculously long name that I won't type out for sale on the band's website to tide over the legions of screaming fans. You can read his own thoughts on the songs here, but they sound like great folk-rock to me.

Glenn Richards - "I Owe You": mp3 (link removed)

Glenn Richards - "Narragonia": mp3 (link removed)

Narnia? Nah.

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More importantly, I stumbled upon the worst cover song in the history of pop music today.

Ben Gibbard - "I Want It That Way": mp3 (link removed)

And as long as we're talking about Seth Cohen's favorite band, here's a pretty funny article on (Silver) Jews and indie rock.