The Superbowl Rob Gordon Shuffle



Like you care.

Swedish artist extraordinare Jens Lenkmen is offering his three tour EPs for free download on his website.

October 2005 Tour EP:

1. "Run Away With Me": mp3

2. "How Much You Mean To Me": mp3

3. "Me On The Beach": mp3

4. "Jag Tvckte Hon Sa Lonnlov": mp3

More on his page. Get 'em while they're hot.

Also, my favorite song that mentions the Superbowl:

Castle Oldchair - "Joanne Cressy": mp3 (link removed)

and because these guys are awesome,

Castle Oldchair - "Sad Pants": mp3 (link removed)

Three more mp3s on their Web site.

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The Rob Gordon Shuffle is a weekly Sunday rundown of fascinating songs without particular regard to genre or timeliness. It is absolutely not a top 5.