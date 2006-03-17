All around the world today, the kilo is the measure.

People are going to jail and shit. So I'm definitely not going to post the new Ghostface.

My Old Kentucky Blog has two songs here. "Champ" destroys.

On the other hand, the late J Dilla (AKA Jay Dee) provided some beats for the album. One of them is on his latest release, the (awesome) instrumental beat-tape album Donuts.

J Dilla - "One For Ghost": mp3 (link removed)

buy from Stones Throw Records / hear more on J Dilla's MySpace / hear the Dilla tribute podcast