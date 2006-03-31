Here's Nicolai Dunger, You Can Have Him

Nicolai Dunger has long been one of my favorite solo artists. He's unpredictable: his albums range from Nick Drake-influenced folk (This Cloud Is Learning, my personal favorite) to playing country with Bonnie 'Prince' Billy to vinyl-only instrumental jazz. And to think, dude used to be a pro soccer (er, football) player.

Rounder Records were kind enough to send me an advance of his latest, the recently released Here's My Song, You Can Have It. It was produced and recorded with members of the surrealistic Mercury Rev, so it's another big change for Dunger, but as usual, one for the better. Some have criticized his loose, freewheeling style and vocal similarities to Van Morrison, but me, I can't get enough.

Nicolai Dunger - "Slaves": mp3 (link removed)

Nicolai Dunger - "White Wild Horses": mp3 (link removed)

bonus: Nicolai Dunger - "Butterflyin' Friend": mp3 (link removed)

(from This Cloud Is Learning)

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