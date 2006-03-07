I figured you out

Figurines sound like Built To Spill sometimes and like Interpol ("on acid!") the rest of the time. Most of the time, they also sound pretty great. A few highlights from their new record are "Ghost Towns" and "Race You," which are acoustic and a lot more ramshackle than these songs:

Figurines - "Rivalry": mp3

Figurines - "The Wonder": mp3

You can download these and more songs thanks to the band's website. Their second album, Skeleton, is due on March 7 on The Control Group.

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I'm recording songs again. Any mixing/production tips, fellas?