I'm Amy, and this is my Heart

The multitalented (and very cute!) Amy Milan of Stars/Broken Social Scene has a solo album called Honey From The Tombs due in May. Arts & Crafts Records is offering a single. All I can tell you about it is that it's a lot less cheesy than Stars. OK, maybe not a lot.

Amy Milan - "Skinny Boy": mp3 (link removed)

Arts & Crafts Records



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Maybe you saw the hilarious/digusting "Sugar we're going down" semi-nude Pete Wentz photos on Stereogum. Yeah, I was the "one of you" who posted it in the comments. It's something I'm not proud of.

More like, don't leave naked pictures of yourself on your blackberry, amirite? Sheesh, didn't anybody learn anything from Paris Hilton?