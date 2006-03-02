Jon Brion Sings! Elliott Smith





If you don't know who Jon Brion is yet, check the liner notes of your Kanye West and Fiona Apple albums and go buy Meaningless right now. Then go see him this and every Friday at Largo, where he puts on the best live show ever.



Jon Brion - "Happiness" (live): mp3 (link removed)

Jon Brion and Elliott Smith - "Say Yes" (live): mp3 (link removed)

I have quite a few JB bootlegs from my friend the Brion nut, but most of them are incomplete and low quality audio. Anyone have any soundboards or hi-fi shows they wouldn't mind sharing?

Also, an unreleased original from his recent New York performances:

Jon Brion - "You're Someone Else's Problem Now" (7.25.05): mp3 (link removed)