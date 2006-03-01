Night and Day, Day and Niiiiight

This is the album Sondre Lerche was born to make. Recorded with a jazz quartet, he all but abandons his folk pretensions and dives into the crooner stylings of Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald - but with his own personal twist. The band is so hot and his voice is so cool, it's a match made in heaven.

This is easily one of the most impressive albums I've heard so far this year (it's due March 21 on Astralwerks), so I present the following mp3s with the highest possible recommendation.

Sondre Lerche - "Everyone's Rooting For You": mp3 (link removed)

Sondre Lerche - "I Wanna (Call It Love)": mp3 (link removed)

---

Everybody Cares has some fantastic live Jon "We Major" Brion mp3s up. Check out "The Love of My Life So Far," it's one of JB's best. The rumor mill says Jon may have a long-awaited sophomore album out this year, but he's still looking for the right voice compressor. Oh, perfectionists.

---

If you're like me and you think Ali G deserves da crazy props, big up y'selves and check out the new VW commercials here, here, and here.

---

VH1 blogged about me, and said I had "one of the most awesome blog names ever." Thanks for the kind words, guys.