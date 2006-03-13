Asaurus Records might be to lo-fi indie pop now what K Records was in the '90s. The label hit one out of the park last year with Winter Vacation, and now they seem poised to the same with Pants Yell!. A little less yelpy than Winter Vacay and slightly better produced, Pants Yell! keep it simple - jangly guitars, high bass and wistful, witty love songs.

Pants Yell! - "Your Feelings Don't Show": mp3 (link removed)

Pants Yell! - "Kids Are The Same": mp3 (link removed)

Asaurus Records / Pants Yell!