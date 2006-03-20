Petra Haden Sells Out --- Again

Man, I was all set for a Strawberry Alarm Clock post, but then Loss Leaders pointed me in the direction of Petra Haden's new cover of The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows." It's done in the same style as her (completely awesome) a cappella version of The Who Sell Out - which is to say, just vocals. And awesomeness.

Petra Haden - "God Only Knows": mp3 (link removed)

Petra also does a killer cover with The Decemberists...

Petra Haden and The Decemberists - "Wuthering Heights" (live): mp3 (link removed)

and Bill Frisell.

Petra Haden and Bill Frisell - "I Believe": mp3 (link removed)

Buy Sell Out from Bar/None and Haden & Frisell from Sovereign Artists / stream more (including "Thriller"!) on MySpace

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Songs from

tomorrow.

