Photoblogging

I'm off to my rock 'n' roll Spring Break. Here is a trip through the Internet in pictures.

Soundtrack: Michael Viner's Incredible Bongo Band - "Apache": mp3

(link removed)(Buy Bongo Rock from Tiger Sushi)



Stuff On My Cat. Genius.

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"So Russell - what do you like about music?"

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Photo by Brooklyn Vegan



The Plug Awards, featuring the scrappiest, most grandiloquent writer of the printed word and the dude who criticized Neko Case for being too a good a singer. He thinks the new Hilary Duff song is "stupid-catchy." Go ahead, pick up Entertainment Weekly if you don't believe me.

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Even hipsters have girlfriends. Sometimes those girlfriends break up with them in public places.

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2 reasons why DC Berman of the Silver Jews is still alive:

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The Ambient Series (pt. 1: Chihei Hatakeyama) continues tomorrow.