Silver Jews: Tour of the Year PART 1

On March 10, 2006, the Silver Jews kicked off their first-ever tour at the 30 Watt Club in Athens, GA. In an indie-rock miracle, it was bootlegged - and it sounds amazing.

Here it is in a two-part post, complete with between-song banter and the crowd singing along with every word on "New Orleans."

Silver Jews - Live, 3.10.06 The 30 Watt, Athens GA



1. Silver Jews - "Intro": mp3 (link removed)

2. Silver Jews - "Random Rules": mp3 (link removed)

3. Silver Jews - "Smith & Jones Forever": mp3 (link removed)

4. Silver Jews - "Dedication": mp3 (link removed)

5. Silver Jews - "I'm Getting Back Into Getting Back Into You": mp3 (link removed)

6. Silver Jews - "Sometimes A Pony Gets Depressed": mp3 (link removed)

7. Silver Jews - "Trains Across The Sea": mp3 (link removed)

8. Silver Jews - (Banter): mp3

(link removed)9. Silver Jews - "New Orleans": mp3 (link removed)

10. Silver Jews - (Banter): mp3 (link removed)

11. Silver Jews - "How Can I Love You If You Won't Lie Down?": mp3 (link removed)

12. Silver Jews - (Banter): mp3 (link removed)

13. Silver Jews - "Inside The Golden Days Of Missing You": mp3 (link removed)

Or, download the first half of the show as a convenient zip file: Download Part 1 (link removed)

UPDATE:

Rich, the taper, has the full show and the follow-up March 11 concert available on his blog. Since gentlemen prefer YSI, I'll still post the second half tomorrow.

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Also on the live show front: An Aquarium Drunkard has a live Undertow Orchestra show up for download here. Undertow Orchestra is David Bazan (Pedro the Lion), Mark Eitzel (American Music Club), Will Johnson (Centro-matic) and Vic Chesnutt playing together as a band - they learned each other's songs and switch off singing and playing. They're finishing off their tour, so check it out if you didn't see 'em.