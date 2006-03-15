Silver Jews: Tour of the Year PART 2



Image courtesy of Catholic-convert.com

Jews. Part 2. The historic 3.10.06 concert.

Again, Rich, the taper of the show, has the whole thing up on his blog as well, but since you're already here. I'm just going to post the songs - if you want the between-song banter too, grab the YSI at the bottom.

Silver Jews - "Dallas": mp3 (link removed)

Silver Jews - "Horseleg Swastikas": mp3 (link removed)

Silver Jews - "Sleeping Is The Only Love": mp3 (link removed)

Silver Jews - "Slow Education": mp3 (link removed)

Silver Jews - "Punks In The Beerlight": mp3 (link removed)

Silver Jews - "I Loved Them Everyone": mp3 (link removed)

Silver Jews - "Buckingham Rabbit": mp3 (link removed)

Get the full show in two parts:

Part 1: Download (link removed)

Part 2: Download

(link removed)

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Random thoughts:

Since when is Thom Yorke blogging about the (presumably normal) frustrations of recording an album a news story?

Hey Furnaces fans, how sweet is the "Billy Jean" nod on "Oh Sweet Woods?" How sweet is Bitter Tea in general? Irony on several levels here, folks.

I take Brokeback Mountain about as seriously as the next red-blooded male, but this parody has bunnies!