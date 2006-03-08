We have RSS



Now you can subscribe to the Rawking Refuses To Stop! RSS feed. The link is also on the bottom of the sidebar, just for future reference. Tell your friends!

While you're at it, check out and add me as a friend.

Site update day also includes my e-mail added to the sidebar, a new blog in the blog roll, and most importantly, if you ever get lost you can now just click the fat logo picture at the top of this page and it'll take you back home. Thanks to some fellow bloggers for the html tips, you know who you are.