Nic Garcia reminds of White Ladder-era David Gray, only tenser, more urgent. His music is similarly acoustic-based and flecked with bedroom electronics, but with better arrangements - on what sounds like an even lower budget. The Desperate Ones is the second release by Yer Bird Records (last year's excellent Sounds Like Fall album being the first), and if they're all going to be this good, here's hoping for many more.

Nic Garcia - "The Black Turn Pink": mp3

Nic Garcia - "Triumph": mp3

Songs courtesy of Yer Bird. Click here to read An Aquarium Drunkard's interview with label head Morgan King.