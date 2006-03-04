You've got a friend



Posting a little early tonight - I'm off to my first sorority formal. Pray that they only play "My Humps" once.

I'm lucky enough to know a few genius musicians - and I write that completely seriously - who, miraculously, play guitar with me once in a while and teach me recording tricks. Jarrad Kritzstein, who records with a friend under the name Action Jackson, is one of these musicians. While he's basically a studio wizard, his recent output has been in the form of a pair of solo acoustic tracks. J's got a real grasp of pop music - especially Sub Pop music. These songs have a touch of Iron & Wine and a smidgen of Shins. You will like them.

Action Jackson - "Everything's Better On A Trampoline": mp3 (link removed)

Action Jackson - "Join The Revolution, Free A Tamogachi": mp3 (link removed)

Check out more tracks on his PureVolume or drop him an e-mail so he'll have some incentive to finish his solo debut, get signed to Sub Pop all Chad Vangaalen-style and be a huge rock star already.

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Major injustice of 2005: Chad Vangaalen releasing the best Sub Pop album of the year and receiving far less attention than Wolf Parade. He's Canadian too, guys. Would've been in my top 5 or so had it been eligible under my silly self-inflicted rules.

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Hey Greg, when do I get to post your demos? I still have that shoegaze cover of "Sounds of Silence."