Ahead Of Their Time

The Millennium is a 60s rock group that falls into many of the decade's cliches - the overblown "Age of Aquarius" vocal choruses, the "Wall of Sound" reverb, the pseudo-psychadelia of major key melodies with REALLY OBVIOUS chromatic shifts. Then again, they're also the only group I've ever heard really make all those things sound good thanks to amazing production and all-around fantastic songwriting and musicianship. All Music Guide says "lost classic," and so do I.

The Millennium - "Some Sunny Day": mp3 (link removed)

The Millennium - "5 a.m.": mp3

(link removed)

Buy as disc 3 of the Magic Time box set on Amazon (or as a $100 import)

Tags: The Millennium, 60s, Classic Rock