Angel in the Snow

Like Centro-matic, I'd never heard Howe Gelb before very recently. Man was I missing out. Like You (or "There's No Angel Like You") is his project with 'Sno Angel, which includes the Canadian gospel choir Voices of Praise. This is meat-and-potatoes country-folk, with a nice thick drumbeat and heavy, deadpan vocals. The choir's additions are very tasteful, and while these songs would be great on their own, the addition of extra voices only sweetens the pot.

Howe Gelb and 'Sno Angel - "But I Did Not": mp3 (link removed)

Howe Gelb and 'Sno Angel - "Paradise Here Abouts": mp3 (link removed)

Buy from Thrill Jockey / say hey at MySpace

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The Coachella festival music player has 98 streaming tracks up from the 5 billion performing musicians. Check 'em out and start planning your two days accordingly.

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My first column ever (regarding my car key incident last week) was printed in the Bruin today.

Tags: Howe Gelb, Coachella, Sno Angel Like You