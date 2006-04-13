Burn One Down

+/- (Plus/Minus) is an indie rock band that as far as I can tell, does not have U.S. distribution for its new album Let's Build a Fire. It'll be out on & Records across the Atlantic in November, which is a shame because it's fantastic. Reminds me of a couple other bands that have been relegated to Japan-only releases lately, Maritime and Ancient Greeks. It's pretty typical post-punk/indie, really sinewy guitar lines, thick bass and bristling drums twined with pop anthem melodies. "Steal The Blueprints" reminds me a lot of early/good Death Cab. Too bad KROQ doesn't play this stuff.

Plus/Minus - "Fadeout": mp3 (link removed)

Plus/Minus - "Steal The Blueprints": mp3 (link removed)

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Tags: Plus/Minus, Let's Build A Fire