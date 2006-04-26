Coachella Preview, Pt. 1

There are about 5 million bands playing at Coachella this weekend. Lots of them are actually worth seeing. Here are some of the ones I'll be at, although I just know Ted Leo is going to conflict with Wolf Parade and I won't be able to make a choice so I'll end up at Dungen.

Day 1:

My Morning Jacket - "Lowdown": mp3 (link removed)

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah - "In This Home On Ice": mp3 (link removed)

Cat Power - "Colors and the Kids": mp3 (link removed)

Sigur Ros - "Staralfur": mp3 (link removed)

The Walkmen - "The Rat": mp3 (link removed)

Less big names at Day 2, but more bands I actually want to see. Coming up next.

Tags: Coachella, My Morning Jacket, Sigur Ros, Cat Power, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, The Walkmen