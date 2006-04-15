Cred-Destroying Post

Let it be known that I love Dave Matthews Band (up until 1999, at least) and think that their first three records and particularly Dave Matthews and Tim Reynold's Live At Luther College are completely essential. Dave used to be a fantastic singer and guitar player, and believe it or not, you elitist indie yuppies, he wrote songs without obvious sexual innuendos. This post is a reminder that live music is readily available for so many great bands and doesn't cost a thing. In the case of DMB (and Feist), it's often better than the records.

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds - "Stay or Leave" (live, 3.26.03): mp3 (link removed)

Dave Matthews Band - "Joyride" (live, summer 2004): mp3 (link removed)

Dave Matthews Band - "Crazy" (early "Captain," live): mp3 (link removed)

Download more from the trading community at Ants Marching / Download live shows from dozens of bands at Archive.org

Tags: Dave Matthews Band, Tim Reynolds, Live music, Etree