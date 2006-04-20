Gnarls Sparkly

File Sparklehorse under: Great Bands Ignored by Dave. 2001's It's A Wonderful Life is at least as good as comparable albums by Grandaddy and Mercury Rev and bands of that ilk. Man, I am seriously so bummed that I haven't been listening to these guys for the last five years, especially since they have a new record due in September (deep breath) featuring collaborations from Fennesz...and Danger Mouse.

Sparklehorse - "It's A Wonderful Life": mp3 (link removed)

Sparklehorse - "Gold Day": mp3 (link removed)

Check out more weird wonder at the official site

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If you read this before 6 p.m Pacific Time today, UCLARadio.com is playing tracks from the new Sonic Youth and Mission of Burma albums. You should listen to Greg at 10 anyway.

Tags: Sparklehorse, It's A Wonderful Life, Danger Mouse