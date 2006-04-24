I'd Like To Talk To You About Drums

If you're interested in drums, sampling, or pop music history, watch this video about the ubiqutuous "Amen Break" here.

Islands led an impromptu drum circle in NYC last night. (Via Stereogum)

The All Music Guide gave TRRTS! favorite Rose Melberg a 4.5/5 review and enthused that she's jumped into the "major leagues." Hopefully the Pitchfork gods agree, the record (Cast Away The Clouds) deserves all the praise it can get.

And a pair of links from Largehearted Boy:

The Fiery Furnaces' interview with the New York Times

Download an Elliott Smith live DVD here (it's a good one)

And since it's not an mp3 blog without an mp3, here's my favorite song from the month of March (Single Rawk, perhaps?)

Band of Horses - "The First Song": mp3 (link removed)