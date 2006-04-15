I'm on the blogs like "Holy shit!"

Kwaya Na Kisser has compiled a bunch of Sufjan rarities/misc. songs here and here.

You Ain't No Picasso has an excellent spring mix here, which means it's about time I get started on mine...if it would stop raining.

Whatever Tell It To Your Blog has a highly recommended compilation here of Reed's favorite songs of the year so far - lots of goodies, guys.

Maybe this is old news, but A Tribe Called Quest are playing a reunion gig at Seattle's Bumbershoot Festival. Peep the line-up here.

My Old Kentucky Blog has some tracks from the new Matthew Sweet/Susanna Hoffs record here. If only Mike Myers got involved and they made a proper Ming Tea album.

The Rawking Refuses To Stop! favorite Iron & Wine will release his third full-length album in February 2007, according to this interview.