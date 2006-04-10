It Ain't Me, Bob

The Perm & Skullet has the (quite essential) Freewheelin' Bob Dylan outtakes up for download here.

Despite being on "hiatus," Rbally continues to deliver with a killer Wilco bootleg.

More news? The new Mission of Burma single destroys lives.

Mission of Burma - "2wice": mp3 (link removed)

Pre-order (soon) from Matador / Watch videos at the band's site

K-Fed - "America's Most Hated": mp3 (link removed)

From his MySpace bulletin:

Americas most hated first official leak off tha debut album Playing With Fire.... Download tha fuck out of this shit!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! JR. and YABOY are my fuckin beasts!!!!! fuck all HATERS sincerely yours, KEVIN FUKKIN FEDERLINE

You guys know it's that good.

Tags: Mission of Burma, Wilco, Bob Dylan