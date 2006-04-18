Oh man, why post mp3s when we can watch the Muppets on YouTube?

Dig: the first appearance of Miss Piggy - with Herb Alpert, even.

The most timeless melody of our times: Mahnahmahna.

Turns out the song was written by a guy named Piero Umiliani and used in 1968 to soundtrack an Italian softcore porn/documentary film, and then covered by the Muppets. Amazing.

Piero Umiliana - "Mahnahmahna": mp3 (link removed)

The Muppets - "Mahnahmahna": mp3 (link removed)

Tags: Muppets, Mah na mah nah, Piero Umiliani