Oh all around



Bonnie 'Prince' Beanie

When Apes Rule The Earth has a great post on Elliott Smith's former band Heatmiser, including an mp3 of one of my favorite songs ever, "Antonio Carlos Jobim."

In case you haven't heard it yet, Stereogum has a new Sufjan Stevens track here from the upcoming Avalanche album. It's really, really awesome.

According to The Catbirdseat, Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin will be played on The O.C. this Thursday. Thank God, a reason to watch. Even better is the news that Minus Story frontman Jordan Geiger is working on his first solo album and will be posting his demos for it - one per month for the next year - here and here.

The Perm & The Skullet (formerly the Perm & Skullet?!?!) has a link to Gothic folkers Paleo's project to write, record and upload a song a day for a year. Sounds good so far.

Paleo - "Occam's Razor": mp3 (link removed)

Second half of the Coachella preview tomorrow, gang.