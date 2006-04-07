Record Rawk: February 2006

So I'm a little behind. I promise a March edition next week so we can get caught up. Anyway, here are the records I think are worth owning from February 2006. As always, while I support buying direct from the label, you can also browse online or at your local record store.

February:

Destroyer - Destroyer's Rubies

Destroyer - "European Oils": mp3 (link removed)

Destroyer's Rubies, to me, is easily the best album of the year so far. In conjunction with a fantastic backing band, Dan Bejar's music has never been more robust and accessible, with sprawling, endlessly inventive arrangements that not only transcend the 70s Bowie aesthetic, but almost make it irrelevant. His lyrics as good as ever, not impenetrable so much as they are a dance with the listener - take "Rubies," for instance, where he keeps deferring blame from himself ("Trust me, I had my reasons") but eventually owns up to whatever he's done ("typical me"), as the music shifts accordingly. It's just a genius record, guys.

Buy from Merge / Hear more at MySpace

also recommended:

Beth Orton - Comfort of Strangers

Beth Orton - "Conceived": mp3 (link removed)

Buy from Astralwerks / Hear more at MySpace

Hem - No Word From Tom

Hem - "So. Central Rain": mp3 (link removed)

buy from Nettwerk / Hear more at MySpace

Belle & Sebastian - The Life Pursuit

Belle & Sebastian - "The Blues Are Still Blue": mp3 (link removed)

Buy from Matador / Hear more at an unofficial MySpace

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Record Rawk (or "rack," natch) is a monthly buyer's guide for only the finest in new releases. Previously in 2006: January 2006

Tags: Destroyer, Beth Orton, Belle and Sebastian, Hem, February Releases