Record Rawk: March, Pt. 2 of 2

Seeing as how we're all terrified of getting an RIAA e-mail after the Gnarls Barkley incident, if you want mp3s for these fine folks you'll have to look in the usual places. Try Google (seriously) or you can always stream them on Hype Machine.

Anyway, the second half of March saw a couple of my favorite records of the year. I am still listening to them obsessively, and hopefully you will be too.

March, Pt. 2:

Ghostface Killah - Fishscale

You can't argue with this one. Easily the most listenable hip-hop album I've heard in over a year. I wouldn't mind it being a little tighter - at 1:04 with the Biggie track it's a little bloated - but cut the filler and it's the best 45 minutes of rap of 2006.

Buy for a ridiculous $8 from Amazon / hear and download on MySpace



Sondre Lerche and the Faces Down Quartet - Duper Sessions

You can call this one whatever you want - jazz, lounge, pop, Burt Bacharach - I wanna call it love. Sondre's a cutie.

You can hear the two songs I was going to post at his MySpace / buy from his official site



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Record Rawk (or "rack," natch) is a monthly buyer's guide for only the finest in new releases. Previously in 2006: January / February / March, Pt. 1

Related Tags: Ghostface Killah, Fishscale, Sondre Lerche, Duper Sessions, Record Rawk

