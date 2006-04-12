Return of the Youf

In honor of the Library of Congress adding Sonic Youth's seminal Daydream Nation to its National Recording Registry and their new album Rather Ripped being totally awesome, here is a post dedicated to the Youf.

Sonic Youth - "Pacific Coast Highway": mp3 (link removed)
From Sister
Sonic Youth - "Expressway To Yr. Skull": mp3 (link removed)
From EVOL
Sonic Youth - "Teenage Riot": mp3 (link removed)
From Daydream Nation

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