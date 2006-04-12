Running Out Of Things To Blog About

As good a reason to post Oasis as I can think of. I guess I could just put up more ambient.

These are from the shelved MTV Unplugged session, wherein Liam (being the colossal wanker that he is) decided to be "sick" and let his brother run the show. Which means they're fackin' great get madferit Oasis is mega if you match up the b-sides and discographies their first three albums are much better than the Beatles

And on and on. Regardless, these guys still destroy the Arctic Mediocres.

Oasis - "Don't Look Back in Anger" (MTV Unplugged): mp3 (link removed)

Oasis - "Wonderwall" (MTV Unplugged): mp3 (link removed)

Oasis - "Live Forever" (MTV Unplugged): mp3 (link removed)

Buy Oasis albums at Sam Goody. Dudes are going out of business and stuff.



Tags: Oasis, MTV Unplugged