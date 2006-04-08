Say You Want a Revolution?

Endangered Gamer has some screen shots and info on what looks to be an absolutely ridiculous gaming console, the Nintendo Revolution.

People of Paper has a great interview with April Record Rawk candidate Aloha here.

Stoplight Sleep is a blog that, like this one, features music AND comics. Excelsior!

And before you go, sit down and read an excellent article on the "indie yuppie" trend (they're calling it "grups") and the generation gap - or lack of it (thanks to Chromewaves).

Tags: Revolution, Nintendo, Aloha, Grups, Indie Yuppie