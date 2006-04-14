Song for Sunshine

It's pouring rain in Los Angeles. Perfect weather for the new Six Organs of Admittance. I don't like it quite as much as his last couple albums, but if you're into droning and repetitive guitar figures and psychadelic atmosphere, The Sun Awakens (due 5/06 on Drag City) more than delivers. This song has some pretty excellent electric guitar noise.

Six Organs of Admittance - "Black Wall": mp3 (link removed)

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Tags: Six Organs of Admittance, The Sun Awakens, Drag City