Speaks for itself, huh?

Today I listened to my 80th full 2006 album. That album was Josh Ritter's The Animal Years, and while the introspective singer-songwriter disc didn't strike me quite as much as similar fare this year by Rocky Votolato, it's certainly strong material. On first listen, I'd compare him to Votolato (with less of a rootsy vibe) and early David Gray. Like Gray's song "Flame Turns Blue," Ritter has one - a 9 minute epic, no less - called "Thin Blue Flame," which you can download right here.

Josh Ritter - "Girl in the War": mp3 (link removed)

Josh Ritter - "Thin Blue Flame": mp3 (right-click etc.)

Buy from V2 / Stream The Animal Years / Download a radio performance at Rbally

Tags: Josh Ritter, Animal Years