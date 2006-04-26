I stumbled across Jolie Holland on the radio last night - which makes sense, because I was driving with Mr. Greg Katz, general manager of UCLARadio.com. I was immediately blown away and had to - had to - hear more. Boy was I unprepared.

Vocally, Holland sounds somewhere between Feist's jazzy improvisations and Fiona Apple's vulnerability. Plus an accent. If I didn't have a longterm girlfriend, I'd already be in love - and that's not even mentioning the completely amazing lounge-y acoustic backing band. Taking a decidedly pro-blogger stance, Anti- Records has made a pair of tracks available from the forthcoming album Springtime Can Kill You in gorgeous 192kpbs, so please folks, shower them with kisses and buy this record.

Jolie Holland - "Springtime Can Kill You": mp3 (link removed)

Jolie Holland - "Crazy Dreams": mp3 (link removed)

Buy from Anti- / Download more at MySpace

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This Song Is A Mess But So Am I has responded to an eviscerating review by Cokemachineglow's Sean Ford by titling a song on it's new EP "Is This Childish Enough For You Sean Ford?" I would say so, yeah.

Tags: Jolie Holland, Springtime Can Kill You, This Song Is A Mess But So Am I, Sean Ford, Cokemachineglow