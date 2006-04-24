The Horror The Horror are seriously your new favorite band. The Stockholm group's self-titled debut contains all the influences of the New York/dance-rock resurgence --- there are shades of Strokes, Franz and Interpol all over this record, except while those bands seem to have lost their focus in the last couple years, THTH know exactly what they're doing. And listen to The Who and Crooked Rain Crooked Rain a lot. I figure, we got at least a month until the backlash kicks in so get on the hype train now.

The Horror The Horror - "Sound of Sirens": mp3 (link removed)

The Horror The Horror - "This Is A Love Song": mp3 (link removed)

The record's not out in the U.S. yet, but you can buy it from Tapete Records / Hear more at MySpace

Tags: The Horror The Horror, Swedish Rock, The Strokes, Buzz band