The Reports of CMG's Demise



Ghostface had dinner with Cadence Weapon! WORLDS COLLIDE

...have been greatly exaggerated. April Fool's, fellas. Sondre Lerche is really an 84%, though.

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Some of the fine folks over at the Elbo.ws forum have put together a music blog wiki. Check it out, and feel free to contribute.

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Now that it's actually out, it's probably safe to blog about Ghostface, right? Album is getting rave reviews everywhere, probably because (a little filler aside) it's probably the best hip-hop record since The Black Album. All of the beats are amazing. All of them. Best line on the album: "I'm on the floor like, holy shit!"

Ghostface Killah - "Kilo": mp3 (link removed)

Ghostface Killah - "Underwater": mp3 (link removed)

Buy from Def Jam / Hear more at MySpace

Tags: Ghostface Killah, Cadence Weapon, Rollie Pemberton, Music Blog Wiki