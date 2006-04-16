The Rob Gordon Shuffle, 4.16.06

Talk Talk - "The Rainbow": mp3 (link removed)

I listened to Talk Talk for the first time this week. They are amazing. RIYL: bands that are ahead of their time.

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - "Minor Place": mp3 (link removed)

This is an album I rarely listen to, but every time I do I love it. Easily Will Oldham's best work - scary and gentle at the same time.

Hefner - "The Hymn For The Alcohol": mp3 (link removed)

When I was 14 years old and heard this on the radio I thought it was the most beautiful song ever. Now I just think it's beautiful, and certainly soft enough for a Sunday morning. Happy Easter, folks.

Related Tags: Talk Talk, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Hefner, Easter