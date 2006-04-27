This Blog Is A Mess But So Am I



There's a reason he's wearing earplugs



This Song Is A Mess But So Am I - "Is This Childish Enough For You Sean Ford?": mp3 (link removed)

Sample lyric: Sean Ford, I'd like to SMASH YOUR FUCKING FACE IN!

Reading this review will make the song about 100x funnier. I wish Ninja High School would write a song about me entitled "Beating Up Greenwald Makes Us Feel All Right!" I guess I need to write more bad reviews, huh?

Buy direct from his site / Hear more at MySpace, if you must

Also, I'll be guest-DJing on UCLARadio.com tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific Time. Check-check-check-check-check-check it out.