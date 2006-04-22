Venice Is Sinking
No clever titles today, folks. Venice Is Sinking's debut Sorry About The Flowers is rapidly establishing itself as the debut of the year. ViS is from Athens, GA - home of R.E.M. and Elephant 6. The band draws from different inspirations though, borrowing the dreamy aesthetic of Galaxie 500 and its successive split-offs, particularly the male-female harmonies of Damon and Naomi. What makes the record interesting (besides great, concise songwriting) is the inclusion of chamber-pop elements. A horn here, a violin there.
The album drops in June, but until then, an mp3 here, an mp3 there:
Venice Is Sinking - "Pulaski Heights": mp3 (link removed)
Venice Is Sinking - "Andropolis": mp3 (link removed)
Here more at MySpace / Buy tee shirts and their split EP (with "Pulaski Heights") on their official page
Tags: Venice Is Sinking, Sorry About The Flowers, 2006 Debut