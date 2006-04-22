No clever titles today, folks. Venice Is Sinking's debut Sorry About The Flowers is rapidly establishing itself as the debut of the year. ViS is from Athens, GA - home of R.E.M. and Elephant 6. The band draws from different inspirations though, borrowing the dreamy aesthetic of Galaxie 500 and its successive split-offs, particularly the male-female harmonies of Damon and Naomi. What makes the record interesting (besides great, concise songwriting) is the inclusion of chamber-pop elements. A horn here, a violin there.

The album drops in June, but until then, an mp3 here, an mp3 there:

Venice Is Sinking - "Pulaski Heights": mp3 (link removed)

Venice Is Sinking - "Andropolis": mp3 (link removed)

Here more at MySpace / Buy tee shirts and their split EP (with "Pulaski Heights") on their official page

Tags: Venice Is Sinking, Sorry About The Flowers, 2006 Debut