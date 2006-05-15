Cadence is the Weapon of the Future

I want to be Roland Pemberton III. Dude writes for Pitchfork, gets fired for being awesome, writes for Stylus, runs one of the best mp3 blogs around, drops a sick mixtape and then cuts Breaking Kayfabe - one of the hottest underground hip-hop albums I've heard in ages. Not that I'm on the ground floor of the underground scene or anything, but I know a killer beat when I hear one and Rollie knows how to make 'em. Album uses fat synths like there's no tomorrow. Did I mention he's like 20 (i actually thought he was 19)? And rapped and produced the whole thing himself? And on tour with Islands? Life is unfair.

Cadence Weapon - "Oliver Square": mp3 (link removed)

Cadence Weapon - "Sharks": mp3 (link removed)

Buy and hear more from Upper Class / Say hey at his blog, Razorblade Runner

Tags: Cadence Weapon, Breaking Kayfabe, Razorblade Runner, hip hop