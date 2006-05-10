Come Sail Away

In all the hubbub about Sufjesus and his Incredible Leaking Record, there's a folk-pop disc out this week that might actually better The Avalanche - though Suffy does play on a few songs.

Danielson's Ships is weird and beautiful, carried by near-orchestral arrangements and Daniel Smith's scratchy, almost-annoying voice. You'll learn to love it. The songs certainly deserve it, even though you'll probably catch yourself expecting to hear the voice of one Sufyawn Stevens every so often. Did I mention Deerhoof and like 30 (approx.) other people play on this thing and the third track evokes Animal Collective and Led Zeppelin?

Danielson - "Did I Step On Your Trumpet?": mp3 (link removed)

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Tags: Danielson, Ships, Secretly Canadian, Sufjan Stevens