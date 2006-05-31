Dark Phoenix



Bad comic book joke. My apologies.

I first heard Phoenix via the track "Everything Is Everything," which was my guilty pleasure for more than a few months. Guilty because I thought the band sounded like an indie Maroon 5, and pleasure because it's unbelievably catchy and self-assured.

The band's new album It's Never Been Like That is a lot less guilty and a lot more just plain great. While it's retained some of the band's apparent bubblegum leanings, Phoenix has gotten a bit harder and dirtier. More ashy, if you will. If you like upbeat, melodic guitar rock, this stuff fits to a T.

Phoenix - "Long Distance Call": mp3 (link removed)

Phoenix - "Napolean Says": mp3 (link removed)

(Buy from Astralwerks Records)

Tags: Phoenix, It's Never Been Like That, pop, mp3