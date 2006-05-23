When you think of soul, you think of Motown. You think of Aretha. You think of Al. You think of Otis. But for every amazing canonical singer, there's an equally great one who went unrecognized and labored in obscurity. This is why we have Soul Sides, but we also have Eccentric Soul - a series of compilations devoted to indie labels that didn't quite explode the way Motown did.

Eccentric Soul: The Big Mack Label features artists such as Soul President (who lives up to the title) and the less impressively named duo Bob & Fred - who, judging by their track here, should've been at least as big as Jan & Dean.

Soul President - "Got To Have It": mp3 (link removed)

Bob & Fred - "I'll Be On My Way": mp3 (link removed)

Buy from Numero Group

Tags: eccentric, soul, mp3

