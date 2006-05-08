Let Us Escape...From The Blood Machines

I don't have to remind you all how much I love Paper Airplanes. Rademacher is coming from much the same sensibilities: sharp guitars, moody, dissatisfied singing, and plenty of British classic rock influence. The Heart Machine EP trades in the Airplanes' Olivia Tremor Control psychadelics for a more straightforward sound, but one that is no less enjoyable.

Rademacher - "Last Letter Writer": mp3 (link removed)

Rademacher - "You're Never Gonna Hear From Me": mp3 (link removed)

Download more and buy the Heart Machine EP from the band's Web site

"Happy Birthday to me" post coming later tonight. Happy Monday.